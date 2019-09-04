Omar’s Husband Wants Divorce After Bombshell ‘Homewrecker’ Allegations, Source Says

Ahmed Hirsi, the husband of far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), reportedly wants a divorce after the bombshell “homewrecker” allegations came out against Omar last week in divorce filings.

A source told The New York Post that Hirsi “is poised to file for divorce after the revelation in a bombshell court filing that she allegedly had an affair with DC political consultant Tim Mynett.”

“The Minnesota congresswoman and her husband allegedly separated in March, and Omar asked Hirsi to divorce her around that time because she didn’t want to file the papers — but Hirsi refused, telling her if she wanted a divorce she should do it herself, said the source, who has known both parties for 20 years,” The New York Post reports. “The husband allegedly changed his mind after Tim Mynett’s wife last week filed bombshell divorce papers claiming her spouse was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — with Hirsi said to be angry he had been made to look the fool by the allegations of an extramarital affair.”

After The New York Post reported the bombshell allegations against Omar last week that were made in court filings, Omar told a local CBS affiliate that she and her husband were still together and refused to answer further questions. – READ MORE