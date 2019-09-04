‘Missing’ posters appear in NYC after de Blasio logs 7-hour work month in May

New York City residents are fuming after learning Mayor Bill de Blasio is spending a lot more time campaigning for president than he is managing the nation’s largest city, while seemingly failing at both endeavors.

De Blasio spent less than a full work day at City Hall in all of May, the month he announced plans to run for the Democratic nomination for president.

(…)

That was essentially the same message Jason Selvig had in mind when he put up “Missing” posters around midtown Manhattan late last month with the mayor’s image.

“Have you seen this man? New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio,” the poster read, along with a description of his age, height and weight.

"Last seen embarrassing himself in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina," it continued. "If seen please tell him to immediately return to New York and do the job he was elected to do."