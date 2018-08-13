    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    Omarosa Secretly Recorded White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly In The Situation Room (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:
    Shocking evidence emerged Sunday that fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault secretly recorded White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in a classified area of the White House.

    Omarosa appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss allegations — made in her new tell-all book — that President Donald Trump is suffering from a debilitating mental illness and regularly uses racial slurs in conversation with White House employees.

    To offer proof that she did record conversations in the White House, Omarosa played a tape of her own firing on “Meet the Press,” recorded, Omarosa claims, in a highly-classified area of the White House commonly known as a “situation room.”

    She justified the action by saying that White House employees need to constantly watch their backs.

    “This is a White House where everybody lies… you have to have your back,” she told Chuck Todd. – READ MORE

     

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Omarosa Secretly Recorded White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly In The Situation Room
    Omarosa Secretly Recorded White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly In The Situation Room

    Shocking evidence emerged Sunday that fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault secretly recorded White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in a classified area of the White House.

    Daily Wire Daily Wire

     

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: