Omarosa Secretly Recorded White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly In The Situation Room (VIDEO)

Omarosa appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss allegations — made in her new tell-all book — that President Donald Trump is suffering from a debilitating mental illness and regularly uses racial slurs in conversation with White House employees.

To offer proof that she did record conversations in the White House, Omarosa played a tape of her own firing on “Meet the Press,” recorded, Omarosa claims, in a highly-classified area of the White House commonly known as a “situation room.”

She justified the action by saying that White House employees need to constantly watch their backs.

“This is a White House where everybody lies… you have to have your back,” she told Chuck Todd. – READ MORE