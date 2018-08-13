Politics TV
Omarosa Secretly Recorded White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly In The Situation Room (VIDEO)
Omarosa appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to discuss allegations — made in her new tell-all book — that President Donald Trump is suffering from a debilitating mental illness and regularly uses racial slurs in conversation with White House employees.
To offer proof that she did record conversations in the White House, Omarosa played a tape of her own firing on “Meet the Press,” recorded, Omarosa claims, in a highly-classified area of the White House commonly known as a “situation room.”
She justified the action by saying that White House employees need to constantly watch their backs.
“This is a White House where everybody lies… you have to have your back,” she told Chuck Todd. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Shocking evidence emerged Sunday that fired White House aide Omarosa Manigault secretly recorded White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in a classified area of the White House.