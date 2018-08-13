DNC co-chair, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison denies abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend

The co-chair of the Democratic National Committee, Rep. Keith Ellison, was accused of emotional and physical abuse by an ex-girlfriend who said: “You know you did that to me.”

Ellison responded to the allegations Sunday, issuing a brief statement that said, “I never behaved in this way.”

The allegations surfaced Saturday night from Karen Monahan after her son alleged in a Facebook post that he had seen text messages from Ellison threatening her and video of the congressman screaming obscenities at her as he dragged her off a bed by her feet, The Associated Press reported.

“My brother and I watched out mom come out of pure hell after getting out of her relationship with Keith Ellison,” 25-year-old Austin Monahan said.

On Sunday, Karen Monahan said that what her son posted was the truth.

