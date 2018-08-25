    True Pundit

    Omarosa: I’m ready to testify at Trump impeachment trial

    Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said she is ready “anytime, anyplace” to appear as a witness against President Trump, including a potential Senate impeachment trial.

    “I have the truth on my side as well as a hundred emails and documents and other things,” said Manigault Newman in an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery” released Friday, claiming she can testify about her knowledge of Russian ties to Trump’s campaign.

    Manigault Newman said that congressional committees have not yet reached out to her seeking testimony regarding information relevant to lawmaker probes into election interference and potential collusion with the Trump campaign.

    Earlier this month she said that she met with special counsel Robert Mueller and would be willing to speak with him again. – READ MORE

    The Republican Party released a video trolling disgruntled former White House employee Omarosa Manigault Newman on Wednesday and President Donald Trump wasted no time jumping in and throwing a jab at her.

    President Trump, who has publicly blasted Omarosa in recent days, wasted no time responding to the video.

    READ MORE

