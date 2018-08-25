Conway’s husband mocks Trump for appearing in Cohen indictment: ‘Individual-1 needs a real lawyer’

George Conway, a frequent antagonist on Twitter of President Trump whose wife is White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, mocked the president on Friday after the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization was granted immunity as part of the federal investigation into Michael Cohen.

Conway, in response to a tweet asking what the granting of immunity to Trump Organization CFO Alan Weisselberg meant, replied: “It means that individual one needs a real lawyer.”

It means that Individual-1 needs a real lawyer. https://t.co/p95SJcqGxC — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2018

Individual one is assumed to be Trump.

During an interview with The Washington Post, White House advisor Kellyanne Conway criticized her husband’s anti-Trump tweeting, suggesting it’s a violation of their “marital vows.”

George Conway, a Republican who used to be fond of Donald Trump, made waves on social media by re-tweeting anti-Trump articles and posting comments (some of which have been deleted) critical of the president while his wife serves as a loyal Trump advisor.

“I think it’s disrespectful,” Kellyanne Conway stated. “I think it disrespects his wife.”

"I think it's disrespectful," Kellyanne Conway stated. "I think it disrespects his wife."

Conway told the Post's Ben Terris that her husband's open criticism of the president allows for "the implication that they are pitted against each other bothers their children." Plus, she said, both she and the president find the tweeting "impolite."