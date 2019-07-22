Omar Goes Overboard: ‘Squad’ Member Wants to ‘Confront Police Brutality’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) (shown above right, beside former President Barack Obama) is running the gambit as she tries to seek support from anywhere and everywhere.

Along with ripping U.S. relations with Israel and claiming our country is doing it “for the Benjamins,” Omar has made some incendiary claims against the United States — which have angered many Americans.

Democrat leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), chose to increase Omar’s security instead of condemning her actions.

In the last couple of months, Omar has called for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to be shut down.

This latest move of slamming law enforcement under the umbrella of “police brutality” should have been seen on the horizon, too, in my view.

This is not justice. In order to address the systematic and institutionalized racism in our country we must confront police brutality and hold those who perpetrate it accountable.https://t.co/GmAqvJoIsE — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 18, 2019

