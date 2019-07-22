Alec Baldwin: Our Allies Believe a ‘Mass of Americans Are Outright Racists’ Thanks to Trump

Actor and left-wing activist Alec Baldwin claimed that “our friends in other countries” now believe that a “mass of Americans are outright racists” because of President Donald Trump.

Baldwin argued that America’s reputation as a country full of racist people was “one of the tragic outcomes” of the Trump presidency.

“One of the tragic outcomes of the Trump era is that many of our friends in other countries now believe that a critical mass of Americans are outright racists,” he said.

The Saturday Night Live star’s comments come in the wake of the protracted row over Trump’s attacks on four far-left Democratic Congresswoman, otherwise known as “The Squad.” – READ MORE