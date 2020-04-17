Omar Funnels Nearly $300,000 More to Her Husband’s Firm

Democratic representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) continues to push cash from her campaign committee to her now-husband’s consulting firm.

Omar’s new committee filings, posted Wednesday afternoon, show that during the first three months of the year, the campaign paid $292,905 to the E Street Group. E Street is a political consulting firm owned by Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett. The cash, which reportedly went toward an array of services that included fundraising and advertisements, accounted for over 40 percent of the campaign’s $674,892 in disbursements. Omar raised $456,374 during the quarter.

Omar’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Omar campaign also doled out $525,000 last year to Mynett’s firm, its top vendor. At the time, Omar and Mynett were married to different people, but Mynett’s wife alleged they were having an affair. The two denied that they had a romantic relationship. Omar’s campaign and the E Street Group also faced accusations of using campaign funds on personal travel. – READ MORE

