WATCH: While millions are jobless amid COVID-19, millionaire Nancy Pelosi shows off freezer full of ice cream that gets her through ‘these trying times’

While millions of Americans have lost their jobs in a matter of weeks amid widespread, forced business closures meant to flatten the coronavirus curve, wealthy Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi found the time to chat via video conferencing with TV host James Corden about — wait for it — her sweet tooth.

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

The host of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” asked Pelosi to do a show and tell from her home, and the multimillionaire California politician was only too happy to share a view of her basket of chocolate

Her two huge refrigerators by themselves cost more than many people make in a year. It’s so revealing that the politician Dems adore most is one of the richest members of Congress. Pelosi has been so rich for so long that she can’t see how tone-deaf this is. It’s her normal: https://t.co/IxH0tkyWLs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2020

But Corden really got excited after Pelosi — standing in front of very expensive-looking refrigerators — opened up her freezer drawer and showed that it was full of freshly stocked ice cream.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done if ice cream were not invented,” Pelosi remarked. – READ MORE

