Omar: Criticism of Tlaib Part of Efforts to ‘Eliminate the Public Voice of Muslims’ (VIDEO)



Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) said criticisms of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D., Mich.) recent remarks about Palestinian Arabs and the Holocaust were part of efforts to “eliminate the public voice of Muslims from the public discourse.”

MSNBC host Chris Hayes introduced his interview of Omar Tuesday night by complaining Republicans were in a “sustained round of bad-faith attacks” against Tlaib, who said last week that she was calmed by the fact that Arabs provided a safe haven for Jews after the Holocaust and simultaneously mourned that this was forced on them. The statement was historically inaccurate: