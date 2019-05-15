Kelsey Grammer Praises Trump: Washington ‘Clowns’ ‘Didn’t Do Us Any Favors’ the Past 60 Years (VIDEO)

On PBS’s Amanpour and Company Tuesday night, actor Kelsey Grammer made some surprising statements you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in Hollywood admit: that they are conservative and support what President Trump is doing in Washington.

Christiane Amanpour was talking with the actor and his co-star about the musical Man of La Mancha they were currently starring in, when she made a shift to Grammer’s personal life. The liberal journalist-host described the conservative actor as a “rare Hollywood beast” wondering if his career was impacted by coming out as a Trump supporter: