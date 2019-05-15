Kelsey Grammer Praises Trump: Washington ‘Clowns’ ‘Didn’t Do Us Any Favors’ the Past 60 Years (VIDEO)

On PBS’s Amanpour and Company Tuesday night, actor Kelsey Grammer made some surprising statements you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in Hollywood admit: that they are conservative and support what President Trump is doing in Washington.
Christiane Amanpour was talking with the actor and his co-star about the musical Man of La Mancha they were currently starring in, when she made a shift to Grammer’s personal life. The liberal journalist-host described the conservative actor as a “rare Hollywood beast” wondering if his career was impacted by coming out as a Trump supporter:
Can I ask you, Kelsey, because we were talking obviously about today’s politics and it’s very divisive, very partisan, whether it’s in the United States, whether it’s here. You are one of those rare Hollywood beasts who is conservative, and you voted for Donald Trump. And I just wonder, what, whether you sort of took any hits in Hollywood for that? Did you feel that you were sort of marginalized? – READ MORE