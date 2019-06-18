Omar calls for US to ‘return to table’ after report on Iran’s uranium threat, blames Trump

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, one of Congress’ most vocal critics of President Trump, placed the blame squarely on the White House after Iran announced it could enrich uranium up to 20 percent — just a step below weapons-grade level.

The tension between the U.S. and Iran has been increasing in recent days after a high-profile attack on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. blamed Iran for the attacks, which the country denied.

Iran said it would break a limit on uranium stockpiles established by the 2015 agreement with world powers that was intended to restrict the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international sanctions.

Omar said, “none of this would be happening if Trump didn’t back out of the Iran nuclear deal.” She said the U.S. should get back to negotiations with Tehran and reinstate the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump declared Iran was responsible for the attacks in the Gulf of Oman, pointing to video released by the U.S. Navy that they claimed showed an Iranian vessel removing an unexploded mine. – READ MORE