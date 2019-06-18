NYC to become first city to directly fund abortions

New York City could become the first city to set aside funds strictly for abortion, according to a councilmember who called the move a “beacon for the rest of the country.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, both Democrats, announced a budget agreement Friday, set to be voted on this week, that would allocate $250,000 to the New York Abortion Access Fund, which called it “extremely good news” amid other states passing anti-abortion laws.

While the amount that will be funded is small, it seems to be a direct challenge to the growing number of states restricting access to abortions.

The non-profit pays for abortions for low-income women in the five boroughs, a third of whom travel from outside the state, according to the New York Times.