Omar: Bernie Will ‘Fight Against Western Imperialism.’ Here’s What That Could Mean.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) stated during a Minnesota campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders – an admitted socialist who has a history of sympathizing with communists – that she was excited at the prospect of a Sanders’ presidency because he would “fight against Western imperialism.”

Omar made the remarks toward the end of her speech, which last approximately 20 minutes. Omar stated:

As a refugee who escaped war and persecution as a child, I am honored to stand with the son of a Jewish refugee who survived genocide. The acknowledgement of pain and suffering is personal for both of us. The fight for human rights is undeniable and when we recognize injustices of the past and present – whether it is genocide against Jewish people, Armenians, or Rwandans, or Bosnians, or Native Americans, or more – we recognize, we realize that that recognition isn’t about punishing our political foes, but leading within a moral obligation.

I am beyond honored and excited for a president that will fight against Western imperialism and fight for a just world … I am excited for president Bernie Sanders.

So, what is “Western imperialism?”

Generally speaking, when someone talks about “the West” they are referring to the non-communist states in Europe and North America, which have been largely formed by Judeo-Christian values and where capitalism is the dominant economic system in place.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, Imperialism is a "state policy, practice, or advocacy of extending power and dominion, especially by direct territorial acquisition or by gaining political and economic control of other areas."