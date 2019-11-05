Birth Coach ‘Hounded Out’ Of Job By Trans Activists After Saying Only Women Can Have Babies

A birth coach in the United Kingdom has been harassed and “hounded out” of her job with Doula UK, the U.K.’s national organization for birth coaches, after authoring a Facebook message that stated a basic biological fact: only women can have children.

The Daily Mail reports that Lynsey McCarthy-Calvert was forced to step down as Doula UK’s national spokeswoman and leave the group altogether because she dared to express the “controversial” “opinion.”

“Lynsey McCarthy-Calvert, 45, was forced to stand down as spokesperson for Doula UK and has since resigned altogether from the national organisation for birth coaches,” Daily Mail says. “Her exit comes after transgender rights activists triggered an investigation in which Doula UK concluded her message breached its equality and diversity guidelines.”

The British tabloid news outlet is careful to note that McCarthy-Calvert wasn’t fired by Doula UK outright, but resigned after she became the target of a campaign of harassment, “believing Doula UK had ‘acquiesced’ to demands from a small number of activists and failed to stand up for women’s rights.”

The incident follows a string of U.K. controversies surrounding various British entities' embrace of gender neutral terminology to describe issues that were previously acknowledged to be uniquely female.