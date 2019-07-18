OMAR 2015: Somalia ‘our nation back home’ (VIDEO)

Justice Democrats are outraged over Donald Trump’s suggestion they can “go back” to their home countries if they hate America, because “the only country we swear an oath to is the United States,” Rep. Illhan Omar tweeted.

Omar and the other three socialist congresswomen of color on “The Squad” constantly criticize the government and others who disagree with them as racist, and they were quick to pounce when the president offered the bait over the weekend.

Ilhan Omar addressing the Revolution Somali Youth League in 2015:



“You guys have the ability to impact where our nation is headed….”



“Not only HERE–in the United States–but even in OUR NATION BACK HOME.” #EnemyWithin pic.twitter.com/PAmAPEz8Kw — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) July 17, 2019

It’s a slightly different take on her “nation back home” than she offered to Somali youth in 2015, and her critics are now highlighting the discrepancy to put the feigned outrage over Trump’s comments into context.

"Ilhan Omar addressing the Revolution Somali Youth League in 2015: 'You guys have the ability to impact where our nation is headed,'" Rep. Steven Smith posted to Twitter, along with a video of Omar's remarks during her short tenure as a state representative. "'Not only HERE-in the United States-but even in OUR NATION BACK HOME."