Chris Pratt attacked for wearing a pro-America T-shirt — and the story gets even worse for his attackers

New information has emerged following a media attack on actor Chris Pratt’s Gadsden flag shirt, which he publicly sported over the weekend.

As it turns out, Pratt’s T-shirt benefits the pro-America nonprofit Brain Treatment Foundation, an organization “dedicated to providing support for brain health initiatives relating to treatment, rehabilitation, research and public education” for those suffering from the effects of traumatic brain injuries, including veterans and the elderly.

Many outlets and social media users called Pratt’s shirt problematic and, in some cases, a show of white supremacy. You can read more about the criticism and fallout here.

On Tuesday, the foundation spoke out about Pratt wearing the T-shirt, and expressed its gratitude for those who have served the country.

The Brain Treatment Foundation’s Facebook page wrote, “We are honored to work with the silent warriors who sacrifice greatly so that others may live free, who defend our freedom, who live with honor and by the word of God. These warriors hunt evil to protect our peace, while those who disparage their sacrifices and our nation from behind a computer screen, pretend it doesn’t exist.”

“We are proud of the American flag and all symbols that represent the freedom brave men and women have shed blood for since the inception of our great country,” the post concluded. – READ MORE