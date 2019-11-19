Oklahoma Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 2 men, woman dead

Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma on Monday that appeared to stem from a domestic dispute, according to officials and family members.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told Fox affiliate KOKH FOX 25 the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart in Duncan, located roughly 75 miles south of the state capital of Oklahoma City.

The Duncan Police Department said on Facebook that the woman and one of the men were found shot to death in a car, while the other man was found dead outside the car in the parking lot.

“A handgun was found on scene,” police said. “We will update as more information comes in.”

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told the Associated Press that authorities are looking for witnesses to the shooting. One of the people found dead on Monday is believed to have been the shooter, though additional details have not been released.