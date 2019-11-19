Pope Eliminates Pork from Banquet out of Respect for Muslims

ROME — Pope Francis invited 1,500 mostly poor people to lunch this weekend to celebrate the World Day for the Poor and requested that all pork be removed from the menu so as not to give offense to Muslim guests.

This Sunday marked the third annual celebration of the World Day of the Poor, a Catholic commemoration established by Pope Francis in November 2016 to celebrate the end of the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

The World Day of the Poor should be “a day to help communities and each of the baptized to reflect on how poverty is at the very heart of the Gospel and that, as long as Lazarus lies at the door of our homes, there can be no justice or social peace,” Francis said on establishing the feast.

The pope held the Sunday banquet for 1,500 guests inside the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican, offering a meal that intentionally eschewed pork out of respect for any Muslims present, according to reports. Instead, chunks of chicken with mushroom cream were served along with potatoes.

The gesture echoed a similar move this past October by the archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Maria Zuppi, who commissioned a pork-free version of Bologna’s iconic tortellini pasta for the feast of the city’s patron, San Petronio, so that Muslims would feel welcome. – READ MORE