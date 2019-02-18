Ohio Performing Arts Center Advertises ‘Shoot the President’ Party Game

An Ohio Performing Arts Center Advertised A Child’s Birthday Party Package Where Kids Could Play A Game With Nerf Guns Called “shoot The President,” Causing A Stir Among Community Members.

The Olmsted Performing Arts community center in Berea, Ohio, had recently placed an advertisement on its website for a Nerf gun party with an option to play a game called “Shoot the President.”

“There is one president with bodyguards. Everyone else tries to eliminate or shoot the president,” the party’s description stated.

But some community members shared concerns that the game’s theme could be sending kids the wrong message.

“I think it’s unfortunate that they chose that kind of theme only because of the atmosphere we are living in now,” Julie Berghaus, of Cleveland, told Fox 8.

"For kids, it's just fun, but they don't realize what they are being taught subconsciously," added Berghaus.