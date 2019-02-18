Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets baited by a twitter troll into a bizarre debate about pizza coupons

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was ridiculed on Friday for allowing her social media account to be baited into a bizarre debate using pizza coupons as an analogy.

The account mocked Ocasio-Cortez for the implosion of a deal for Amazon to build a headquarters in New York City and create approximately 15,000 jobs. Ocasio-Cortez criticized the deal for the billions in tax breaks the company was seeking, but many ridiculed her for implying that the money existed apart from the deal and could be used elsewhere.

Costumer: “I’d like to order 25 pizzas. I have a 10-dollar-off coupon I’d like to use, too.”@AOC: “No, you must pay full menu price! I will not accept your evil coupon.” Costumer: “I’ll just take my business elsewhere.”@AOC: “Hey boss I just saved us $10 can I have a raise?” — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) February 15, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez clearly took umbrage at the joke being made at her expense because she fired back with a serpentine attempt to rewrite the analogy to her benefit:

More like, “I’d like to order 25 pizzas. I made up this $300-off coupon + demand you take it, and if you want to talk about it at all I’ll leave.” Queens: Where did this coupon come from? $300 is too much. Who gave this to you? This is weird. Them: I TOLD YOU $300 OFF 25 PIZZAS https://t.co/nPfQAssYnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

Whether her bizarre all caps pizza coupon analogy is a reasonable representation of the tax break negotiations between New York City and Amazon is left up to the reader.