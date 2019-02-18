 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets baited by a twitter troll into a bizarre debate about pizza coupons

Share:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was ridiculed on Friday for allowing her social media account to be baited into a bizarre debate using pizza coupons as an analogy.

The account mocked Ocasio-Cortez for the implosion of a deal for Amazon to build a headquarters in New York City and create approximately 15,000 jobs. Ocasio-Cortez criticized the deal for the billions in tax breaks the company was seeking, but many ridiculed her for implying that the money existed apart from the deal and could be used elsewhere.

Ocasio-Cortez clearly took umbrage at the joke being made at her expense because she fired back with a serpentine attempt to rewrite the analogy to her benefit:

Whether her bizarre all caps pizza coupon analogy is a reasonable representation of the tax break negotiations between New York City and Amazon is left up to the reader.- READ MORE

Share:
Staff