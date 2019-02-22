Ohio Music Shop Owner Posts Sign Turning Away Trump Supporters

An Ohio Music Shop Owner Placed A Sign In Front Of His Shop Turning Away Supporters Of President Trump, Saying He Felt “unclean And Dirty” From Doing Business With Them.

The owner of Joe’s Music Shop in Willoughby, Ohio, placed a sign outside his store outright telling those who support Trump to go “shop somewhere else,” WOIO reported.

“Dear Trump sympathizers, I am truly sorry, however, I feel unclean and dirty accepting money from you. Please politely shop somewhere else,” the sign read. “Sorry, I would rather starve and close the store than participate in wrongdoing. Many blessings to you. I hope you understand.”

But not everyone has been receptive to the anti-Trump sign outside the store. Joe, the owner of the store, said he had received dozens of phone calls protesting the sign.

"When I call cause you posted something stupid, that's not a crime! Good luck, pal," said one caller.