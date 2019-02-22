Roseanne Barr calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a ‘Farrakhan loving…bug-eyed b—h’

Roseanne Barr took to her YouTube channel to slam Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a “Farrakhan loving…bug-eyed b—h.”

Barr posted the nearly two-minute video over the weekend on her channel, which has more than 104,000 subscribers. She never mentions the New York congresswoman by name — instead, the actress references to Ocasio-Cortez as the person who introduced the Green New Deal, an economic stimulus package designed to tackle income inequality and climate change.

“That Green New Deal…Farrakhan-loving b—h. I don’t remember her name. The bug-eyed b—-h who looks like a realtor,” Barr says in the video while chewing gum and widening her eyes toward the camera. Barr was referring to Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam who has a history of making anti-Semitic comments.

“She got them realtor eyes. She got ’em,” the 66-year-old actress adds. “Bug-eyed lyin’ b—h. Farrakhan fan. Israel hater. Lefty. Dumbass, dumb as they get.” – READ MORE