Ohio Man Who Wrote That AOC ‘Should Be Shot’ Is Under Arrest

Here’s a lesson at a fraught time — and at any time.

Don’t post a direct threat against someone and assume nothing will be done about it.

Better yet, don’t post a direct threat, period.

An Ohio man who wrote on Facebook that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) “should be shot” was arrested this past Thursday on weapons charges, federal officials said and Fox Newsreported.

Timothy James Ireland Jr, 41, of Toledo, has been charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of being a fugitive in possession of a firearm and one count of making interstate threats, the Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.