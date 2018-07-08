‘Oh ****! What’s up guys?’ – Man mistakenly brings drugs to unmarked K-9 police vehicle in Goose Creek

Authorities say a suspected drug dealer was arrested after he mistakenly brought drugs to an unmarked K-9 law enforcement vehicle in Goose Creek.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged 40-year-old Eric Hall of Goose Creek with trafficking methamphetamine.

Paul Howard of Ladson was also arrested on a charge of possession of meth. Paul also had a warrant for breach of trust under $2,000.

It happened after 9 p.m. on Thursday when the BCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit was out investigating a drug complaint in the area of College Park Road and Crowfield Boulevard.

“When a suspected drug dealer arrived, the agents pulled up in an unmarked police canine vehicle in order to encourage the person to leave the area,” BCSO officials said.”Normally a canine equipped police vehicle is pretty effective in getting drug dealers to leave an area. It was not.”

According to a report, despite the canine yelping and showing his excitement, the dealer exited his vehicle, picked up some baggies from his trunk and then opened the rear door of the unmarked police vehicle.

Authorities say the suspect said,“Oh ****! What’s up guys?” as he dropped the baggies on the ground and kicked them under the vehicle. – READ MORE

