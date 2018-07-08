Politics World
Pompeo: ‘Kim is still committed’ to denuclearization
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “is still committed” to denuclearization, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters after a round of meetings in Pyongyang.
“They’re still equally committed,” Pompeo said Saturday. “Chairman Kim is still committed.”
Pompeo projected confidence in a discussion with traveling press, even though North Korea issued statements criticizing his “attitude” during the meetings. North Korea’s tone, paired with reports of the regime continuing to develop aspects of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, renewed skepticism that Kim would vindicate President Trump’s hopes for resolving the crisis.
“We talked about what the North Koreans are continuing to do and how it’s the case we can get our arms around achieving what Chairman Kim and President Trump both agreed to, which was the complete denuclearization of North Korea,” Pompeo said. “We had productive, good-faith negotiations.”
North Korean diplomats sounded a harsher note. “The attitude and demands from the U.S. side during the high-level talks were nothing short of deeply regrettable,” the foreign ministry said. – READ MORE
