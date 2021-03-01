Oh The Places The Woke Will Go: Dr. Seuss Canceled For ‘Racial Undertones’

“In recent years there has been research revealing radical undertones in the books written and the illustrations drawn by Dr. Seuss.”

A national educators organization is telling schools to avoid reading Dr. Seuss because the children’s books allegedly have “racial undertones.”

For more than 20 years, March 2 has been recognized as Read Across America Day in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday. The reading recognition day was founded by the National Education Association — the nation’s largest labor union — in 1998. This year’s theme is “Create and Celebrate Diversity.”

Learning for Justice — a left-wing educators group — is demanding that Dr. Seuss be canceled. A prominent Virginia school district has taken marching orders and ordered its schools to avoid “connecting Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss.”

Loudoun County Public Schools, one of the nation’s most affluent school districts, announced that it will no longer recognize Dr. Seuss on his birthday. In an announcement obtained by The Daily Wire, the school district said that Dr. Suess’s children’s books contain “racial undertones” that are not suitable for “culturally responsive” learning. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --