AZ: Judge Sides With Senate GOP Over Audit Of Millions Of Ballots, Election Equipment

A judge ruled Friday that Arizona Senate Republicans can have access to Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots from the 2020 general election and corresponding voting equipment to perform an audit.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason said that the election-related subpoenas issued by the Arizona Senate are valid and enforceable.

Senate Republicans and the GOP-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors disagreed about the accessibility of the ballots; the Senate wanted to perform an audit to address election integrity concerns from constituents, whereas the board argued the ballots, by law, were to be kept secret for 24 months following the election. The judge scolded the parties for failing to come to an agreement on their own but sided with the Senate, suggesting the law in question does not conflict with the subpoenas.

“There is no question that the Senators have the power to issue legislative subpoenas,” Judge Thomason wrote, according to The Associated Press. “The Subpoenas comply with the statutory requirements for legislative subpoenas. The Senate also has broad constitutional power to oversee elections.”

“The Arizona legislature clearly has the power to investigate and examine election reform matters,” the ruling read. “The Subpoenas also do not violate separation of powers principles. Production of the subpoenaed materials would not violate confidentiality laws.” – READ MORE

