Officials Say Oakland Teachers’ Strike Costs District Nearly $1 Million A Day

The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) says the teachers’ strike costs the district nearly $1 million a day.

This estimate is based on the number of absent students, with the savings of not paying teachers factored in, according to the San Francisco Chronicle Tuesday.

The strike has had an impact on more than 36,000 students.

Only 6 percent of students have reportedly showed up to classes, according to CBS SF BayArea.

The total loss would be $5 million if estimates remain the same as teachers continue to strike for the fifth day Wednesday.

“Our numbers show the impact that the student absences are having on the district in support of our teachers,” OUSD superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said, the Chronicle reported.

Teachers went to the picket lines Thursday to protest what they believe are unlivable salaries in a city where the median monthly rent price is a little more than $3,000 and the median housing value price is $735,000. OUSD entry-level teachers can earn around $47,000 a year, according to OUSD data.

