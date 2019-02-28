Cohen Congratulated For Being First Witness To Testify Before Congress After Being Convicted Of Lying To Congress

GOP Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia said former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is the first person to testify in front of Congress after being convicted of lying to Congress.

Cohen appeared in front of the House Oversight Committee Wednesday to testify that President Donald Trump implicitly instructed him to lie to Congress about events relating to the Russia investigation.

Hice ended his 5-minute line of questioning upbraiding Cohen and the Democratic chairman of the committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, for participating in something that has tarnished the committee’s reputation.

“There is an agenda for all this happening here today. I believe, frankly, that that is to bring the president down, to impugn the president,” Hice said. “You made an oath last time you were here, and that oath meant nothing to you then.”

“This is the first time in the history of Congress we have someone testifying here who has already been convicted of lying to Congress, so congratulations for being the first in Congress to do that. And Mr. Cummings, as well, I can’t believe we have brought this committee to its knees in terms of losing its credibility, and it’s a shameful mockery of what our purpose is,” Hice finished.

