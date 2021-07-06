Officials: More Than 80 Shot, 14 Dead Over July 4th Weekend in Chicago

Authorities in Chicago say more than 80 people were shot, including 14 fatally, over the Fourth of July weekend. Several children were counted among the victims.

Officials told ABC7 and other news outlets that two people were killed and at least four were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, during a mass shooting at Washington Park in Chicago’s South Side district early on July 5.

Around the same time, in another South Side neighborhood, a shooting left a 6-year-old girl and a woman injured, officials said.

Early on July 5, two Chicago officers were shot while they attempted to disperse crowds in South Austin, officials told CBS Chicago.

Police Superintendent David Brown said they were deployed to the 100 block of North Long Street around 1:30 a.m., where they heard shots and were hit by gunfire. Both officers are expected to recover, he said.

Authorities told the Chicago Sun-Times that in all, 88 people were shot and 14 killed since July 2. In one instance, a University of Chicago student was shot and killed on July 4 while riding on a Green Line train in Washington Park, officials told the paper.

Among the injured in the shootings are a 5-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl, the reports said. – READ MORE

