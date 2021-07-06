Nation’s Largest Teachers Union Says It Will Teach Critical Race Theory In All 50 States, 14,000 School Districts

The nation’s largest teacher union pledged to teach critical race theory — the ideology that claims America is irredeemably rooted in racism — in all 50 states and across the more than 14,000 school districts the union works with.

The National Education Association (NEA) held its annual representative assembly virtually over the July 4th holiday weekend. The union passed two items that will implement critical race theory into the classroom with the assistance of the union’s Ethnic Minority Affairs Caucuses.

The NEA pledged to “share and publicize” “information already available on critical race theory (CRT) — what it is and what it is not.” There will also be a team of staffers dedicated to providing members with information about how to “fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric; and share information with other NEA members as well as their community members.”

In what the NEA claims to be the inclusion of “accurate and honest teaching,” it vowed to “oppose attempts to ban critical race theory” and the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which has been scrutinized by historians as ahistorical.

Several states across the country are fighting back against critical race theory by banning educators from teaching it as fact in public school classrooms. Idaho was the first state to pass laws banning critical race theory, and other states such as Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Florida, and Iowa passed similar legislation. Despite the bans, thousands of teachers nationwide have pledged to continue teaching critical race theory. – READ MORE

