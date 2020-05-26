Of All People to Forget a Mask – VA Governor Northam Goes to the Beach Without One

Of all people caught without a mask, Governor Ralph Northam was sans mask while visiting Virginia Beach on Sunday. He was there to make sure people were properly socially distancing and, if needed, wearing a mask to fight the spread of COVID-219.

Here’s Gov. Ralph Northam social distancing with a mask on at the beach today… you know… like he tells everyone else to do. pic.twitter.com/8IUEGYH0GI — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 23, 2020

The governor plans to announce on Tuesday whether he’ll make masks mandatory, an issue that has especially roiled residents, who want the state to open back up. On Friday he preached that masks “could literally save someone’s life.”

Northam posed for non-socially-distanced selfies without a mask with people who thought it was great the governor was there checking up on them. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --