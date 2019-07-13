Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff admits the true goal of the Green New Deal

The chief of staff for firebrand freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) admitted what the true goal of the Green New Deal is, and it’s not to defeat global warming.

Saikat Chakrabarti made the startling admission in a conversation reported in the Washington Post.

“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” Chakrabarti said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

“Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing,” he concluded.

Government control of the entire economy is a feature of totalitarian communist nations, and critics of the Green New Deal have often lobbed that accusations against the plan.


