Trump Says Labor Secretary Acosta Resigning Amid Epstein Case

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Labor Secretary Alexander Acostahas resigned, believing that he has become a distraction to the administration because of his handling of the sex abuse case against financier Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago.

Acosta joined Trump on the White House lawn as the president announced the resignation, which he said was Acosta’s idea.

“Alex called me this morning and wanted to see me,” President Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House on a trip to Wisconsin. “I just want to let you know this is him, not me.”

While Trump praised him as a “great, great” labor secretary, Acosta said it would be “selfish” for him to stay in the job.

“As I look forward, I do not think it is right and fair for this administration’s Labor Department to have Epstein as a focus rather than the incredible economy we have today,” Acosta said. – READ MORE