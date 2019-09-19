Ocasio-Cortez Will Face a Challenger From Her Own Party in the Upcoming 2020 Primary Election Cycle

Freshman firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) earned herself a new primary challenger for the 2020 election cycle.

The self-described democratic socialist will have to defeat Badrun Khan, a first-generation Bengali-American immigrant who describes herself as “a proud Democrat, advocate, community activist, mother and a proud daughter of an immigrant family.”

The New York Democratic primary candidate — the mother to two teenage daughters and “a financial officer for a large school” — said on her website that she “has spent her entire life fighting for justice, equality and fairness in her community.”

Khan’s website says that she wants to be a “uniter” and that she thinks that “all people” should be more involved with American politics. – READ MORE