Ocasio-Cortez Uses Violent Sexual Term To Describe Her Far-Left Agenda

Former law enforcement officials called out socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for using a violent sexual term on Wednesday in an interview that was published in The Washington Post.

Ocasio-Cortez complained in the interview that the media was “focusing on taking quotes out of context or manipulating them or making it seem as though I said things that I didn’t say.”

A few sentences later, she said, “So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

The Washington Free Beacon noted that while Ocasio-Cortez most likely meant "she and her fellow liberal Democrats would enthusiastically pursue their agenda items, 'run train' is known as a crude sexual term, which is sometimes used to denote acting in an aggressive manner."