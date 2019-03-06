Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. Should Not Have Authorized Use Of Force Against 9/11 Perpetrators

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made radical statements Monday night on Twitter, suggesting that the United States should not have authorized the use of force against those who perpetrated the 9/11 attacks — the deadliest terrorist attack in world history.

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments came as she was defending Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-NY) most recent anti-Semitic remarks from over the weekend.

“It is disturbing that Rep. Omar continues to perpetuate hurtful anti-Semitic stereotypes that misrepresent our Jewish community. Additionally, questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unacceptable,” Democrat Rep. Juan Vargas (CA) tweeted. “Israel has and remains a stalwart ally of the United States because of our countries’ shared interests and values. I condemn her remarks and believe she should apologize for her offensive comments.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded in a dishonest manner, suggesting that Vargas was calling out Omar’s foreign policy stances, not her anti-Semitism.

(…)

After being called out for the tweet’s inaccuracies, Ocasio-Cortez clarified that she meant the Afghanistan war, and added: “(But honestly we shouldn’t have been in either, and we should end the AUMF now while we’re at it)”