Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. Should Not Have Authorized Use Of Force Against 9/11 Perpetrators

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made radical statements Monday night on Twitter, suggesting that the United States should not have authorized the use of force against those who perpetrated the 9/11 attacks — the deadliest terrorist attack in world history.
Ocasio-Cortez’s comments came as she was defending Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-NY) most recent anti-Semitic remarks from over the weekend.
“It is disturbing that Rep. Omar continues to perpetuate hurtful anti-Semitic stereotypes that misrepresent our Jewish community. Additionally, questioning support for the U.S.-Israel relationship is unacceptable,” Democrat Rep. Juan Vargas (CA) tweeted. “Israel has and remains a stalwart ally of the United States because of our countries’ shared interests and values. I condemn her remarks and believe she should apologize for her offensive comments.”
Ocasio-Cortez responded in a dishonest manner, suggesting that Vargas was calling out Omar’s foreign policy stances, not her anti-Semitism.
(…)
After being called out for the tweet’s inaccuracies, Ocasio-Cortez clarified that she meant the Afghanistan war, and added: “(But honestly we shouldn’t have been in either, and we should end the AUMF now while we’re at it)”
Ocasio-Cortez plainly stated that “all of Congress was wrong” to vote in favor of the Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF) and that Barbara Lee was correct for not voting for it. – READ MORE