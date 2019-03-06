Ocasio-Cortez’s Mom Leaves New York To Escape Democrats’ High Taxes

Blanca Ocasio-Cortez, the mother of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), has fled the state of New York and moved to Florida because she was no longer able to afford the Democrat state’s high taxes.

In an exclusive interview Monday, The Daily Mail reported that Ocasio-Cortez’s mom moved into an “out-of-the-way lakefront community shortly before Democrat AOC filed her candidacy to become the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress.”

“I was cleaning houses in the morning and working as a secretary at a hospital in the afternoon. I was working from 6 am until 11 pm,” Blanca, a lifelong Democrat, said. “And I prayed and prayed, and things worked out. After the children graduated from college, I figured it was time for me to move to Florida.”

“I lived in the New York area for most of my life but I started being unable to afford it,” she continued. “I was paying $10,000 a year in real estate taxes up north. I’m paying $600 a year in Florida. It’s stress-free down here.”

Blanca insisted that her daughter was not a socialist, stressing what she claims is a clear distinction between being socialist and being a democratic socialist, as her daughter styles herself.- READ MORE