Ocasio-Cortez Threatens to Become Corrupt if Not Given Pay Raise

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is not only already demanding a pay raise; she is threatening to become corrupt if she does not receive one.
Using her verified Twitter account, the woman who was a bartender just a few short months ago is already complaining about her $174,000 annual salary.
“Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice,” Ocasio-Crazy tweeted, “but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open”:
The “or else” in that tweet is not even hidden.
This all comes on the heels of Democrats pulling a House spending package that would have included a $4,500 annual pay raise for a useless, sore loser House of Representatives only interested in wasting even more taxpayer money on their anti-Trump witch hunt. – READ MORE