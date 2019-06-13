Ocasio-Cortez Threatens to Become Corrupt if Not Given Pay Raise

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is not only already demanding a pay raise; she is threatening to become corrupt if she does not receive one.

Using her verified Twitter account, the woman who was a bartender just a few short months ago is already complaining about her $174,000 annual salary.

“Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice,” Ocasio-Crazy tweeted, “but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open”:

Yep. Voting against cost of living increases for members of Congress may sound nice, but doing so only increases pressure on them to keep dark money loopholes open.



This makes campaign finance reform *harder.*



ALL workers deserve cost of living increases, incl min wage workers. https://t.co/fCdgHKx4G1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 11, 2019

The “or else” in that tweet is not even hidden.

This all comes on the heels of Democrats pulling a House spending package that would have included a $4,500 annual pay raise for a useless, sore loser House of Representatives only interested in wasting even more taxpayer money on their anti-Trump witch hunt. – READ MORE