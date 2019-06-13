Nationals Announcer Blames Home Run Spike on Global Warming (VIDEO)

Washington Nationals announcer F.P. Santangelo suggested during Tuesday night’s loss to the Chicago White Sox that “global warming” is contributing to the historic pace of home runs so far this season.

“I think the bats, plus the balls, plus launch angles, plus pitchers throwing hard, plus global warming is why there’s so many home runs,” Santangelo said in the fifth inning, just after White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez hit a monster home run to centerfield.

Santangelo’s puzzling remark came in response to a comment from play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter, who said Major League Baseball was “giving fans what they want,” likely a reference to the wide-held belief that baseballs are “juiced” this season. The record for most home runs ever in a single month was crushed in May, and players are currently on pace to shatter the record for most home runs in a season. – READ MORE

