Ocasio-Cortez Says America’s National Parks Are ‘Example’ of Socialism

In another gaffe sure to keep the internet gleefully occupied, Democratic rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter this past weekend with the latest proof of her limited understanding of the Democratic socialism she claims to represent.

In a tweet — complete with multiple selfies — Ocasio-Cortez cited both Acadia National Park in Maine and worker-owned businesses as “U.S. examples of Democratic Socialism.”

Back home after a lovely few days off enjoying US examples of Democratic Socialism, like:

– Acadia National Park

– Café Co-ops (Def Top 5 best breakfast sandwiches I’ve ever had 🍳)

– Supporting worker-owned businesses

– Bonus: Spotted a @PPact helping people, per usual✌🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/xmiYXutfpS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 19, 2018

National parks, of course, are not examples of socialism — nor are worker-owned cooperatives.

“The National Park System is not socialism in action,” as a piece in The Weekly Standard noted. “It is a mix of public goods, like monuments, and government maintenance of park land, which is not an interruption of private economic activity or a usurpation of private property rights.”

Indeed, John D. Rockefeller Jr.’s philanthropy and personal interest in Acadia is responsible for the carriage roads winding through the national park, which so many tourists enjoy each year.- READ MORE

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a restaurant that she used to work at in New York City on Monday on its final day in business, closing largely because of policies supported by the 28-year-old bartender-turned-politician.

Ocasio-Cortez’s former employer, The Coffee Shop in Union Square, has shut down after a 28-year run due to high rent and an ever-increasing minimum wage — a policy that Ocasio-Cortez strongly supports.

“The restaurant I used to work at is closing its doors,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “I swung by today to say hi one last time, and kid around with friends like old times.”

The restaurant I used to work at is closing its doors. I swung by today to say hi one last time, and kid around with friends like old times. I’m a normal, working person who chose to run for office, because I believe we can have a better future. You can do it too. We all can. pic.twitter.com/WeNsFm4eTt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 20, 2018

“The rents are very high and now the minimum wage is going up and we have a huge number of employees,” The Coffee Shop co-owner and president Charles Milite said in a July interview with the New York Post. “The times have changed in our industry.” – READ MORE