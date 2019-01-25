Ocasio-Cortez References The Bible On Climate Change

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet was in response to statements made by White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

“I don’t think that we are going to listen to on much of anything, particularly anything that we will leave into the hands of a much, much higher authority,” Sanders said during a Tuesday night interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And certainly not listen to the freshman congresswoman on when the world may end.”

The press secretary was panning Ocasio-Cortez’s recent doomsday warnings about climate change. The 29-year-old lawmaker recently claimed the world would end in 12 years unless it dramatically addressed climate changed. She also compared fighting global warming to World War II.

Since winning her primary election in an upset last year and becoming a rising star in the Democratic Party, Ocasio-Cortez has established herself as the most prolific supporter of the Green New Deal, a proposal to dramatically transition the country’s generation industry to 100 percent renewable energy.

The self-identified democratic socialist has suggested her environmental agenda could be paid for by taxing income earners at the “tippy tops” by a rate of 60 to 70 percent.

“It’s going to require a lot of rapid change that we don’t even conceive as possible right now,” she said during a 60 Minutes interview earlier this month. “What is the problem with trying to push our technological capacities to the furthest extent possible?”

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation