Pentagon Identifies Another Solider Killed In Afghanistan

The Department of Defense identified a U.S. soldier who was killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the second U.S. service member to be killed in combat fighting in Afghanistan in 2019.

Staff Sgt. Joshua Z. Beale, 32, of Carrollton, Virginia, died “as a result of injuries sustained from enemy small arms fire during combat operations” in the Uruzgan Province, the Pentagon announced in a Wednesday statement.

The fallen solider was assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Beale enlisted in the Army in 2011, according to WTVR, after graduating from Old Dominion University with a degree in Criminal Justice.

“Joshua was a smart, talented and dedicated member of 3rd SFG (A) and the special operations community,” Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd SFG (A) commander said. “He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the fortunate opportunity to know him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this tragic loss.”