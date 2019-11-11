Ocasio-Cortez: Politicians Letting Me Down ‘Feels Like I Never Want To Love Again’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made a series of bizarre statements over the weekend while campaigning in Iowa for fellow socialist and Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), saying that when a politician has let her down, “it feels like I never want to love again.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks on Saturday during a “Climate Crisis” summit in Iowa where she spoke to an audience that appeared to consist largely of far-left climate activists.

After Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders both gave their speeches, the two had a question and answer session where Ocasio-Cortez tried to relate to the audience by talking about how she emotionally processes a politician letting her down.

“And so, when you elect a politician, and then they let you down, it feels like rejection,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “It feels like heart break. It feels like betrayal. It feels like I never want to love again. That’s what that feels like.” – READ MORE