Mark Cuban accuses Elizabeth Warren of ‘misleading the public’ in scathing thread exposing her hypocrisy

On Saturday, billionaire Mark Cuban slammed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren for her proposal to raise taxes on the wealthy, of which Forbes noted, “Add them up and many of the very wealthiest could pay a marginal effective tax rate on their investments that exceeds 100 percent.”

Cuban tweeted, “The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else. Other than steyer she is the wealthiest of all the Dem Candidates. By far.”

According to her filings she made 900k last year which means her family earns more than 2x the amount needed to be a 1 percenter. She paid 25.5% of that in taxes which is less than the % I paid in taxes (29.85%) — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Here is the link to see where she is https://t.co/PTPADv8cCU — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

To provide a frame of reference here is a timeline for The Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) https://t.co/gp56LU5ReW. And this is a far more contentious political environment than back then. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

She also knows there is a lack of equity in her plan as well . This is a great article on one of its inequities , https://t.co/sICUFKARTu — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2019

Cuban noted, “According to her filings she made 900k last year which means her family earns more than 2x the amount needed to be a 1 percenter. She paid 25.5% of that in taxes which is less than the % I paid in taxes (29.85%)” – READ MORE