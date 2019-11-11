Mark Cuban accuses Elizabeth Warren of ‘misleading the public’ in scathing thread exposing her hypocrisy

On Saturday, billionaire Mark Cuban slammed Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren for her proposal to raise taxes on the wealthy, of which Forbes noted, “Add them up and many of the very wealthiest could pay a marginal effective tax rate on their investments that exceeds 100 percent.”

Cuban tweeted, “The reality for @ewarren is that this is as much to divert attention from her income and net worth as anything else. Other than steyer she is the wealthiest of all the Dem Candidates. By far.”

Cuban noted, “According to her filings she made 900k last year which means her family earns more than 2x the amount needed to be a 1 percenter. She paid 25.5% of that in taxes which is less than the % I paid in taxes (29.85%)” – READ MORE

