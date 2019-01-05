Ocasio-Cortez on push for changes: Only radicals ‘have changed this country’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in a new interview that she believes only radicals “have changed this country.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remark during an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” program with Anderson Cooper that is set to broadcast on Sunday.

The comment comes as the New York Democrat backs high tax rates on America’s wealthiest citizens to help finance an aggressive plan to combat climate change. The plan, known as the “Green New Deal,” aims to eliminate carbon emissions in the U.S. completely within 12 years.

“That is the goal. It’s ambitious,” Ocasio-Cortez said while discussing the deal. “It’s going to require a lot of rapid change that we don’t even conceive as possible right now. What is the problem with trying to push our technological capacities to the furthest extent possible?”

Few rookie members of Congress have put such bold ideas on the national agenda and stirred up as much controversy as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who supports a #GreenNewDeal and says, “only radicals have changed this country.” https://t.co/2EBVY5OWLh pic.twitter.com/KihXYpC6eS — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 4, 2019