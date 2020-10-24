Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar Join Event Organized By Blogger Who Said ‘America Deserved 9/11’

On Tuesday night, hard-left Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) joined a group of gamers in a live-streamed event that was organized by Hasan Piker, a vlogger who infamously said in 2019 that “America deserved 9/11.”

In August 2019, Piker, a Young Turks commentator, reviewing a clip of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) talking to podcast host Joe Rogan, mocked Crenshaw on a Twitch live stream, ranting, “This guy has the understanding of foreign policy of, like, a 12-year-old. What the f***? What the f*** is wrong with this dude? Didn’t he go to war and like literally lose his eye because some mujahideen — a brave f***ing soldier — f***ed his eye hole with their d**?” He added, “Isn’t that how he f***ing lost his dumba** eye, because he got his f***ing eye hole f***ed by a brave soldier?”

Piker added later, “America deserved 9/11, dude. F*** it, I’m saying it.”

After he was slammed for his remarks, Piker tweeted, “Americas foreign policy decisions has lead (sic) to 911. this would’ve been a controversial thing to say in 2001. stop being a f***ing idiot. We supplied arms to and trained bin laden. we destabilized the region long before 911. and now we’re stuck in perpetual war, which dan crenshaw was trying to justify in that clip. it’s exactly this kind of attitude that has sent thousands of young men and women overseas to die.” – READ MORE

