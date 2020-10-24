Ohio sheriff goes viral after volunteering to help anti-Trump celebrities leave the country

An Ohio sheriff says he will help celebrities who want to leave the country if President Donald Trump is elected to a second term in November.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones — a self-described Trump supporter — said Monday that he will help any celebrities out who plan on leaving the country if they don’t get the electoral result that they want.

In a viral video, Jones says that he will donate money to celebrities for their airfare.

“Hell, I’ll even help them pack,” he adds.

He adds that those celebrities threatening to leave are “mostly” the same people who are anti-cop.

“These are mostly the same people who don’t like police, that doesn’t like first responders. I hope you do leave,” he says. “Maybe you can make a better life there in that country.” – READ MORE

